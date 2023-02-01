Resignation Of Councillor Shetty

Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward Councillor Neeta Shetty has today confirmed her resignation from Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) with immediate effect.

Having been successfully elected as a Councillor for the newly formed ward in the October 2022 local election, Ms Shetty confirmed she was standing down for personal reasons which made continuing in the position untenable.

In departing QLDC, Ms Shetty wished the new Council success in the term ahead.

Ms Shetty’s resignation triggers a by-election in the Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward and details regarding that process, including timings, will be published in the near future.

