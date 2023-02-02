Kāpiti Coast Community Wellbeing $5.26 Million Better Off

Kāpiti Coast District Council has secured $5.26 million Better Off funding, as part of government’s investment to support councils to transition to the Three Waters Water Service Entities on 1 July 2024.

Kāpiti Coast Mayor Janet Holborow says an application to Te Tari Taiwhenua – Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) for 14 new or accelerated, scaled up, or enhanced community wellbeing projects already planned for in Council’s Long-term Plan 2021–41 has been successful.

“Of the $2 billion available through the Better Off package, Council has been allocated $21.05 million,” says Mayor Holborow.

“The first tranche of $5.26 million is what we have access to now and will use for the 14 approved projects. Tranche 2 of $15.79 million will be subject to a separate process and will be available from 1 July 2024.

“Tranche 1 funding must be spent in full by 30 June 2027 and is to be used on projects that build our community’s resilience to climate change and other natural hazards, deliver infrastructure that supports housing development, or enhance local placemaking and community wellbeing.

“While we had limited time to discuss and decide what projects we would put forward, the ones already planned for will benefit from this much needed funding boost.

“With a new prime minister and local government minister, and a general election to occur later this year, we do not know how the Three Waters Reform will progress.

“However, the Water Services Entities Bill is now law, with two further bills referred to government’s Finance and Expenditure Committee which has set a deadline of 17 February for written submissions.

“These additional bills will enable the transfer of assets and liabilities from councils to the Water Services Entities, integrate the entities into other regulatory systems, and cover economic regulation and consumer protection to ensure water services are reasonable and affordable.

“In our submission, we’ll continue to push for positive three waters outcomes for our community and advocate for our district’s needs to ensure they’re met in the face of a changing climate and unprecedented growth.

“This includes ensuring clarity around who is responsible for the collection of water charges and how price-quality regulation will work, how councils’ three waters debt is determined, and who is liable when there are issues.

“For now, we’re responding to government’s requests as required and taking advantage of any funding that’s available.”

Successful Better Off Funding projects (Tranche 1)

$500,000 Install a low emissions power source for the Ōtaki Pool to help reduce emissions by approximately 180 tCO2

$325,000 To enable collaboration, capability-building and sustainability projects, including resourcing Ngā Hapu/Ōtaki Porirua Trust Board to realise their aspirations and opportunities for sustainable food production as part of our Food and Beverage economic development work

$250,000 Education Hub investigation project costs, workshops with strategic partners, community engagement in terms of possible locations, various expertise, and iwi capacity funding

$185,000 Lighting and shading improvements to Maclean Park’s skatepark and basketball court

$150,000 Maclean Park complex upgrade including modern accessible changing rooms with more toilets and showers

$150,000 Design and implementation of storytelling related to Kāpiti Island in a way that is appropriate to be told within Maclean Park

$400,000 Interim operational funding for Mahara Gallery to ensure our district gallery meets accepted museum and gallery standards

$200,000 New Climate and Sustainability Fund to stimulate partnership with our community in sustainability projects

$900,000 Additional funding to supplement the current Long-term Plan budget for Waikanae Library

$300,000 Contribution to three new public toilets on the Waikanae River Trail, Chrystall’s Bend on the Ōtaki riverbank, and at hemi Matenga Reserve.

$500,000 $250,000 per annum operational funding to advance our housing portfolio and programme, including housing development feasibility and older peoples’ housing.

$300,000 To support the Āti Awa, Toa, Raukawa Confederation to develop and implement Māori housing solutions in the Kāpiti Coast

$100,000 Implement an Action Plan to help delivery Council’s soon to be adopted Age Friendly Strategy

$1 million Contribution towards new clubrooms and community function room for the Paekākāriki Surf Lifesaving Club under a public access agreement

Mayor Holborow says Council and the DIA will now put in place a set of accountability documents to cover obligations such as reporting, transactions, and other administration requirements for each of these projects.

