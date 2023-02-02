Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

North Island Weather Update 2 February #3

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

For the 24 hours from 12.01am on Wednesday 1 February Fire and Emergency’s Communication Centres received 413 calls across the country. 295 of these calls were from Auckland city, Northland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

93 of these calls were weather related incidents in Auckland city between 6am and 8.30 am yesterday as a result of a sudden downpour after a relatively quiet night.

In Auckland, including Waitemata, Auckland city, and Counties Manukau, there were 247 incidents which included:

- 26 priority one incidents (where there is confirmed risk to people)

- 76 priority two incidents (where there is a potential risk to people)

Auckland crews responded to four weather related rescues:

- Tree down on a house in Mount Albert

- Person trapped in a house by flood waters in Greenlane

- Person trapped in a car by flood waters in Wesley

- Land subsidence resulting in structure collapse in Manukau Heads

In Northland there were 9 incidents which included:

- One priority two incident (where there is confirmed risk to people)

In Waikato there were 25 incidents which included:

- One priority one incident (where there is confirmed risk to people)

- Seven priority two incidents (where there is a potential risk to people)

In Bay of Plenty there were 14 incidents which included:

- One priority two incident (where there is a potential risk to people)

The weather has now cleared up and our 111 fire communication centres have received only six weather-related call outs in the Auckland region since 6pm last night.

However, the chances of slips, fallen trees and infrastructure damage remain high.

Continue to take care when moving through the urban areas due to the ongoing effects of the weather event.

Our crews are ready to assist and provide support to Emergency Management.

Remember, in an emergency do not wait - dial 111. We are here to help.

You can find an animated map here of call outs in Auckland city between 4am and midday yesterday as a result of the heavy downpour.

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
