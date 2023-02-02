Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chinese New Year Celebrations Aim To Bring Diverse Community Together

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Presbyterian Support Northern

Roskill South’s Communities Feeding Communities (CFC) initiative is well known for its food security initiatives and its work with the local community.

This work is set to be extended this weekend as it hosts a celebration of the Chinese New Year on Saturday, February 4 from 10am–1.30pm.

CFC has joined with the Roskill Chinese Group to organise the celebrations.

The idea to host a Chinese New Year event was first floated by a couple of its members at the CFC Christmas celebrations.

“We thought what a great idea and together, we started planning for the celebration at the beginning of the year,” says CFC Community Coordinator Grace Mua.

“It seems to be even more relevant following the Auckland floods. It’s an opportunity for people to support each through gathering and sharing delicious food.

“Mt Roskill is one of the most ethnically diverse communities in Auckland and this is a great opportunity for people from different cultures to come and celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit, experience Chinese culture, meet new people and socialise in a community space that’s for everyone.

“The decorations are up and the event programme has something for everybody. There will be food, dance, and stick and sword demonstrations. A wide range of musical performances are also planned including jazz, orchestra and choir guest performances as well as some songs from members of the New Zealand Peking Opera Study Club,” says Grace.

CFC is a joint partnership between social services provider Presbyterian Support Northern and Northern Presbytery working alongside the Roskill South community.

The inspirational new community-driven model at 1207 Dominion Road aims to create a place of belonging to nurture and value the strengths of the local community.

Although it supplies a limited number of emergency kai parcels to locals and agency clients, the CFC team’s main focus is on working with the community to discover ways to achieve food security through such initiatives as community gardens, allotments and pātaka kai.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Presbyterian Support Northern on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 