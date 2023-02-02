Chinese New Year Celebrations Aim To Bring Diverse Community Together

Roskill South’s Communities Feeding Communities (CFC) initiative is well known for its food security initiatives and its work with the local community.

This work is set to be extended this weekend as it hosts a celebration of the Chinese New Year on Saturday, February 4 from 10am–1.30pm.

CFC has joined with the Roskill Chinese Group to organise the celebrations.

The idea to host a Chinese New Year event was first floated by a couple of its members at the CFC Christmas celebrations.

“We thought what a great idea and together, we started planning for the celebration at the beginning of the year,” says CFC Community Coordinator Grace Mua.

“It seems to be even more relevant following the Auckland floods. It’s an opportunity for people to support each through gathering and sharing delicious food.

“Mt Roskill is one of the most ethnically diverse communities in Auckland and this is a great opportunity for people from different cultures to come and celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit, experience Chinese culture, meet new people and socialise in a community space that’s for everyone.

“The decorations are up and the event programme has something for everybody. There will be food, dance, and stick and sword demonstrations. A wide range of musical performances are also planned including jazz, orchestra and choir guest performances as well as some songs from members of the New Zealand Peking Opera Study Club,” says Grace.

CFC is a joint partnership between social services provider Presbyterian Support Northern and Northern Presbytery working alongside the Roskill South community.

The inspirational new community-driven model at 1207 Dominion Road aims to create a place of belonging to nurture and value the strengths of the local community.

Although it supplies a limited number of emergency kai parcels to locals and agency clients, the CFC team’s main focus is on working with the community to discover ways to achieve food security through such initiatives as community gardens, allotments and pātaka kai.

