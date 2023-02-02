Hard Mahi Continues Across Auckland’s Transport Network

Sustained efforts will continue throughout the long weekend to clean up Tāmaki Makaurau’s storm-damaged road and public transport network.

Auckland Transport asks Aucklanders to take care when travelling on the network and plan their holiday travel carefully.

More than 400 road maintenance crew members were out across the region again today working hard to clear slips, repair flood damage and reopen roads. Since Saturday, more than 60 roads have been restored and reopened, with 32 roads currently closed.

Rail services are running to reduced timetables on the Western Line (between Newmarket and Swanson, with a transfer required at New Lynn), Southern Line (Papakura to Britomart via the Eastern Line) and the Eastern Line (running at peak between Britomart and Manukau, and off-peak between Manukau and Ōtāhuhu with a transfer required at Ōtāhuhu to Southern Line services to complete the journey).

Bus rail replacement services are running between Britomart and Newmarket due to significant slips at the Parnell rail tunnel, and on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Ōtāhuhu and Newmarket, due to the rail network rebuild.

Bus services are operating on all routes with extended journey times due to detours because of road closures. Dedicated school bus services have been reinstated for those schools which reopened today.

From tomorrow (Friday), most ferry services will return to normal timetables, however ferry users are warned to expect disruptions caused by staffing shortages. The Gulf Harbour services will be replaced by buses again tomorrow.

Passengers wanting to travel on public transport services should check the AT website for the latest information on public transport services before they travel.

For the latest information on road closures and public transport: at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.

In addition, two cycleways – at Grafton Gully and Waikaraka/Penrose – are closed due to fallen trees. Cyclists are advised to ride carefully due to muddy conditions on other cycle routes.

Transport Plan for Thursday 2 February 2023 with latest updates at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch:

Auckland’s road network is operational with 32 roads currently closed and key roads impacted to avoid below:

North Shore

Beach Road, Browns Bay – Closed Both Ways

Glenvar Road – Closed Both Ways

Central

Tāmaki Drive - Closed Both Ways

Shore Road, Remuera – Closed Both Ways

Ngāpipi Road, Orākei – Closed due to imminent slip risk.

Rossmay Terrace - Closed Both Ways

Rodney

Mill Flat Road – the Bailey Bridge installation continues, with residents having access via the Riverhead Forest.

Part of the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway will be closed to traffic to allow construction of the bridge.

Kaipara Hills Road - Closed Both Ways

South

Awhitu Road (south of Kemp Road) – Closed Both Ways

Moumoukai Hill Road - Closed Both Ways

Otaua Mountain Road - Closed Both Ways

Sherwood Drive - Closed Both Ways

West

Woodbay Road - Closed Both Ways

Scenic Drive - Closed Both Ways

Aotea-Great Barrier

Cape Barrier Road – closed in both directions.

Public Transport:

Rail: Western Line: Newmarket to / from New Lynn and New Lynn to / from Swanson is operational at a 40-minute frequency; customers will need to transfer at New Lynn to complete their journey. Additional rail bus services are available New Lynn to / from Swanson at 20-minute frequency as an alternative option for customers. Southern Line: Papakura to / from Britomart via Eastern Line at 40-minute frequency. Eastern Line: Manukau to / from Ōtāhuhu at 40-minute frequency; customers will need to transfer at Ōtāhuhu to Southern Line services to complete their journey. Rail replacement buses are in place between Britomart and Newmarket due to Parnell Tunnel slips and on the Onehunga Line and Ōtāhuhu to Britomart section of the Southern Line due to KiwiRail’s Rail Network Rebuild works. There will be longer rail journey times due to KiwiRail’s network-wide speed restrictions. Significant increases in journey times should be expected.

Bus: Running on all routes at approximately 85-90% service capacity. Increased journey times should be expected due to detours and road closures. Current detours are on routes 755 (Shore Road, Remuera), 126 Coatesville-Riverhead Hwy, 774 / 775 / TāmakiLINK and 170. Latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.

Running on all routes at approximately 85-90% service capacity. Increased journey times should be expected due to detours and road closures. Current detours are on routes 755 (Shore Road, Remuera), 126 Coatesville-Riverhead Hwy, 774 / 775 / TāmakiLINK and 170. Latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch. Ferry: latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch: Hobsonville Point, Half Moon Bay, Birkenhead, Bayswater, Devonport, West Harbour, and Pine Harbour will return to normal timetables tomorrow (Friday, February 3). The Gulf Harbour services will be replaced by buses again tomorrow. Waiheke – please check with www.fullers.co.nz

latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch: School buses: following the announcement of school return, AT dedicated school buses will be operational.

following the announcement of school return, AT dedicated school buses will be operational. Parking: 1820 flooded vehicles have been towed across the city since Friday, including an additional 130 today. There are 547 vehicles still to be towed across the city.



To keep up to date, please visit at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.

© Scoop Media

