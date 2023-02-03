Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SkyCity Auckland Community Trust Establishes $100,000 Fund For Flood Relief

Friday, 3 February 2023, 9:25 am
Press Release: SkyCity Auckland Community Trust

SkyCity Auckland Community Trust has established a $100,000 Awhi Emergency Response Fund for community groups supporting those impacted by the recent extreme weather events. The Fund is available to community groups in the Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau regions.

The Awhi Emergency Response Fund is open for applications now with grants of between $5,000 and $10,000 available to community groups and organisations who are helping support their communities in the wake of these extreme weather events. Grants are not available to individuals.

Marama Royal, Co-Chair of the SkyCity Auckland Community Trust, says, “Our hearts are with those who have been so adversely affected by the severe weather events over the past week.

We are mindful that this damage is going to have a lasting impact on our communities, and we hope this fund will help make resources available immediately to help with the relief effort. Koha atu Koha mai - ‘two acts of kindness that maintain and sustain social relationships’.”

The SkyCity Auckland Community Trust is offering online drop-in sessions to assist groups interested in applying for funding. Sessions will be held on 9, 14 and 17 February via Microsoft Teams, a link to which is available on the Trust’s website.

Grant applications close on 17 February 2023 and the Trust is hoping to release grant funding decisions shortly after this date. If you have received funding from the SkyCity Auckland Community Trust for the current financial year, this does not exclude you from applying for the Awhi Emergency Response Fund.

SkyCity Entertainment Group has also donated $100,000 to organisations $50,000 to each of Dave Letele’s BBM Programme and Vision West Community Trust to assist with the important mahi being done by these organisations in their local communities.

Callum Mallett, SkyCity Chief Operating Officer - New Zealand says, “SkyCity hopes that by making these donations available, we can make a meaningful contribution to grassroots organisations that are well placed to address the needs of their local communities.”

© Scoop Media

