Mt Aspiring Rivers At Dangerously High Levels.

Police warn people planning to tramp through Mt Aspiring Park that the rivers are hazardous with considerable flows and High water levels.

With the current water levels and the upcoming forecast, the rivers are likely to remain dangerous.

Due to the river levels and heavy flow Wanaka Search And Rescue (SAR), Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) and local Police have already dealt with two incidents in the park today.

One event involved three people who activated their Personal Locator Beacon at Siberia Hut after Siberia Stream became dangerous to cross around 9:30am.

The other involved an individual who was unable to cross Makaroa River, shortly before midday.

Wanaka SAR, RCC, and local Police responded on both occasions, and extracted three people From Siberia Hut and one person from Makaroa River.

Please check river levels and speak to the locals in Wanaka before setting out on a tramp, avoiding the rivers in the park if possible.

