Can You Help Us Find Trung Quang Phan?

Auckland City Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Trung Quang Phan.

The 48-year-old man has a warrant for his arrest for arson.

A number of enquiries have already been conducted to locate Phan, but we have now reached the point where we are seeking the public’s assistance.

We believe Phan is actively avoiding Police and we strongly remind anyone who is found to be assisting him that they themselves may be liable for prosecution.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact us through our 105 phone service.

People can also go online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. Please reference file number 220325/0685.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

