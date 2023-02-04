Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Health Is The Least Of My Problems

Saturday, 4 February 2023, 7:27 am
Press Release: Whanau Ora Community Clinic

Staff from The Whanau Ora Community Clinic have confirmed that health matters are the least of the problems for many of the families who have been told that they have to move out of their homes. These comments have come from the more than 2700 calls and requests the organisation has received for help since last Saturday.

Director George Ngatai said that most of the families they have engaged with stay in private rental accommodation and now they may have to find somewhere else to stay. He also said that whanau in Kainga Ora homes needing to vacate are frightened that they may have to apply for other accommodation if they do move and say they are staying put. 

Kainga Ora and the Ministry of Social Development are doing their best to support those who have been affected by the flooding and Ngatai says that with the shortage of housing across Auckland we will have more issues over the next 6-8 weeks while these homes are being fixed or rebuilt.

As an organisation we have been working with agencies to try and find short term or even emergency accommodation however most of these are filled and whanau homes are also at the brink.

At the Mangere Emergency Centre we have received more than 20 enquiries a day for accommodation which we have had to refer to Kainga Ora and Strive, one of the local housing providers. We even had to send a few whanau over to Manurewa Marae to have somewhere to stay for the night.

More than 200 of Auckland's flood-damaged homes have been red stickered (meaning uninhabitable) and over 1000 yellow stickered (restricted access). Most of the whanau we speak to don't understand what this means.

Mr Ngatai said that they have a 75 bed apartment block being built on Browns Road in Manurewa which is still 3-4 weeks away and even asked their contractors to see if they can speed that project up to support this short term housing problem. One of the issues is council consents and the team is working through that.

The Project Manager responsible for the building site says they are doing everything they can to get the site ready and confirmed with Mr Ngatai that this could likely happen within the next few weeks. If this occurs then 150-200 whanau may have somewhere to stay while their own homes are being fixed, Ngatai said.

Our facility "Housing Whanau Ora" will be fully furnished and was built for whanau lifestyle living having mix mode accommodation of kaumatua (elders), single parents, employed whanau and rangatahi living in a whanau oriented facility. This facility is close to public transport and will have wrap around services as part of the support.

The Whanau Ora Community Clinic has been one of many providers who have worked 10-12 hours a day to assist families affected by the floods across Northland and Auckland.

For more information contact The Whanau Ora Community Clinic on 0800 123 247 or email aucklandemergency@toa.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Whanau Ora Community Clinic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 