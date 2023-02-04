Mahi Continues Across Auckland To Restore Transport Network

Efforts are continuing throughout the long weekend to clean up Tāmaki Makaurau’s storm-damaged roads and restore the public transport network.

Around 450 road maintenance crew members are out in communities across the Auckland region working hard to clear slips, repair flood damage and reopen roads. Since last Saturday more than 65 roads have been restored and reopened, with 26 roads remaining closed.

As Auckland weather continues to improve and people get out and about to enjoy the long weekend, those travelling on Auckland’s roads are urged to take extra care and allow additional time for their journey.

Rail services today are operating on the Southern Line (Papakura to Panmure via the Eastern Line) with rail replacement buses running between Otahuhu and Newmarket. The Eastern Line is running between Manukau and Otahuhu with rail replacement buses operating between Panmure and Britomart as teams work on slips caused by last week’s weather.

Bus rail replacement services are also running between Britomart and Newmarket due to significant slips at the Parnell rail tunnel, and on the Western and Onehunga Lines.

Bus services are operating on all routes with extended journey times due to road closures. Some school bus routes may be affected by detours. Parents are advised to check the AT Mobile app or the AT website for school bus route information.

Ferry services are operating reduced timetables other than Gulf Harbour which will continue to operate a bus replacement.

We recommend people check the AT Mobile app or AT website for the latest information on public transport services before they travel.

© Scoop Media

