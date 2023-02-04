Information Sought After Serious Assault, New Plymouth

Police investigating an assault in New Plymouth early this morning are asking for the public's help after a man has been left with serious injuries.

About 2.35am, a man entered a toilet block on Ariki Street. Our information is that he has then been king hit by another party while inside.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are now working to establish what exactly has occurred and identify the person responsible.

The alleged offender has been described as a man about 18 or 19 years old, with dark-coloured hair in a bowl-style cut with a fade at the back.

He was clean shaven and was wearing a crew neck T-shirt.

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious around the time, or can identify the person believed to be responsible, please get in touch.

You can do so by calling Police on 105 and quoting file number 230204/3800.

