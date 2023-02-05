Community At The Centre Of Policing This Waitangi Day
Police are working with communities and partners in
Northland, ahead of
Waitangi Day 2023.
It's the
first year the commemorations are back in person, following
a hiatus
due to the pandemic restrictions.
Head of
the Police response, Inspector Dean Robinson says working
with iwi
has been priority.
"Police in Te Tai
Tokerau have a long-standing and strong relationship
with
local iwi, hapu and community.
Manaakitanga is at the centre of our planning for Waitangi Day.
Over
the months of planning, we consulted with local iwi and hapu
on
delivering a safe and successful weekend, and put the wellness of our
communities at the centre."
Waitangi is one of the biggest police operations in New Zealand.
A significant number of
staff from across Te Tai Tokerau are involved,
with
support from our colleagues from other districts, supporting kaupapa for the
commemorations.
Police
Iwi Liaison Officers are also working alongside local iwi to
deliver a
whānau-friendly weekend.
Large numbers of people are expected to attend the weekend's commemorations.
Police have coordinated their response
with partner agencies like FENZ and St
John to ensure public safety.
We advise attendees to be mindful and
respectful, and hope they enjoy the
long weekend here in Te Tai Tokerau Northland.