Community At The Centre Of Policing This Waitangi Day

Police are working with communities and partners in Northland, ahead of

Waitangi Day 2023.

It's the first year the commemorations are back in person, following a hiatus

due to the pandemic restrictions.

Head of the Police response, Inspector Dean Robinson says working with iwi

has been priority.

"Police in Te Tai Tokerau have a long-standing and strong relationship with

local iwi, hapu and community.

Manaakitanga is at the centre of our planning for Waitangi Day.

Over the months of planning, we consulted with local iwi and hapu on

delivering a safe and successful weekend, and put the wellness of our

communities at the centre."

Waitangi is one of the biggest police operations in New Zealand.

A significant number of staff from across Te Tai Tokerau are involved, with

support from our colleagues from other districts, supporting kaupapa for the

commemorations.

Police Iwi Liaison Officers are also working alongside local iwi to deliver a

whānau-friendly weekend.

Large numbers of people are expected to attend the weekend's commemorations.

Police have coordinated their response with partner agencies like FENZ and St

John to ensure public safety.

We advise attendees to be mindful and respectful, and hope they enjoy the

long weekend here in Te Tai Tokerau Northland.

© Scoop Media

