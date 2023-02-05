Manawatu Motorists: Please Take Care On The Roads

Manawatu Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads after three people have lost their lives in crashes the area since Friday.

About 4.15pm on Friday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on SH2 just north of Dannevirke.

Yesterday about 9.30am, one person died in a crash involving a scooter and a ute on High Street, Dannevirke.

Also yesterday, about 8.10pm, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on Oxford Street, Ashhurst.

The cause of each of these crashes is still under investigation, however we want to remind people of the factors that most often contribute to death or serious injury on our roads.

Please - slow down and drive to the speed limit; buckle up each and every time you get in your vehicle; don't drive impaired by drugs or alcohol; and put distractions like your phone away.

Recent bad weather is also a reminder to drive to the conditions - this may mean travelling below the speed limit in many cases.

We cannot overstate the impact the death of a loved one in a crash has on their family and the wider community.

One of the hardest jobs a Police officer has to do is turn up to someone's house to tell them they have lost a loved one.

So please, take care on the roads. We want everyone to get where they are going safely.

