Fatal Crash, SH50, Central Hawkes Bay

Emergency services are responding to a single motorcycle crash on State Highway 50, Central Hawkes Bay around 2:15pm.

Sadly, one person has died at the scene.

The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place at Ashcott Road and Ongaonga for several hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

© Scoop Media