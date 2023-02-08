Firearms Incident, Lambton Quay

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Travelex Currency Exchange on Lambton Quay, just before 9.20am today.

A man presented a handgun at staff and demanded cash. He made off after obtaining an undisclosed amount of foreign currency.

The staff members were not injured however have been shaken by the incident and are being supported. There were no customers in the store at the time.

Police have completed a scene examination and investigations are continuing.

The man sought is tall and thin, and possibly of Māori descent. He was wearing dark clothing, a black baseball cap, a mask and backpack.

Police are appealing for anyone that saw a man fitting this description in the Lambton Quay area between 8.30am and 9.30am to contact Police on 105, quoting file 230208/9122.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

