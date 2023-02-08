Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Learning To Live With Less Waste

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

If you’d like to live more sustainably but are time poor or don’t know where to start, Mainstream Green has a new online course for you.

The ‘Zero Waste Living for Everyday People’ course has 50 free places funded by Tauranga City Council’s Resource Wise® Community Fund, exclusive to Tauranga residents.

“It’s a fun way to learn the 'whys' and 'hows' of waste, plus arm you with lots of easy ways to reduce your waste at home,” says Nicola Turner from Mainstream Green.

“We get under way with a bit of perspective on the current state of waste and the impact it’s having on our lives, and provide a simple framework to help you navigate your own personal approach to waste reduction.”

Other sessions look at the basics of recycling and a toolbox of approaches to waste reduction; hacks and inspiration to help you find simple ways to reduce packaging and food waste in the kitchen, and ways to reduce waste when it comes to personal care and cleaning products.

The online course starts on Wednesday, 22 February, and will run for six weeks. Modules will be released weekly, and you can work through them at your own pace, from the comfort of your own home.

Nicole Banks, Tauranga City Council's Team Leader: Community Waste, Programmes and Partnerships, says Mainstream Green was awarded funding under the Resource Wise® Community Fund because the engaging online education will help residents avoid and reduce waste, rather than simply having to deal with it once it’s already been created.

“Anything that helps our city reduce the amount of waste being created aligns with our overarching goal of sending less to landfill under our Waste Management and Minimisation Plan.”

To sign up or find out more, visit www.mainstreamgreen.co.nz/free

