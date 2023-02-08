A Busy And Good Year Ahead For Youth Council

It’s going to be a great and busy year for the Youth Council of the Hurunui District.

To kick it all off, late last month the Council of 10 members gathered at Te Puna Wanaka, Ara Institute of Canterbury, for three days of team building. Joining them for part of the weekend were Council Officers to explain the significance of finance and governance in the world of Council life, and Mayor Marie Black alongside Councillors Robbie Bruerton and Dave Hislop who all shared tales and tips about life and work, all while enjoying each other’s company.

During camp, there were discussions around issues facing young people such as connecting with each other and lack of transport and rural isolation. Priorities for the year were formed which included driver safety, mental health, youth in Emergency Services, youth grants, issues around vaping, environmental responsibility and sustainability including reusable period products. Opportunities to upskill in areas like first aid and represent groups like North Canterbury Youth Futures were also talked about.

Youth council members all agreed Hurunui is a great place to live, so there was plenty of discussion around activities and hang out spaces for young people including school formals, music events, Matariki celebrations, creative and specialist workshops/activities.

The Youth Council is also looking forward to connecting with other youth councils via Youth Voice Canterbury and nationally on topics that affect all young people.

Returning Youth Council member and last year’s Chairperson Millie Jane McIlraith said camp was a great way to line up some goals and projects for 2023.

“It truly is an amazing Youth Council this year and I look forward to seeing us work towards creating exciting opportunities for the youth throughout the Hurunui District this year.”

Amongst the group they shared reasons for wanting to be on the Youth Council, which included encouraging community connections, working on leadership skills, helping young people get involved in their community, to give back to the community, to create change within their community, and to bring a different view as an immigrant in their community.

Some of Millie Jane’s personal highlights included the Escape Room and the Silent Disco, although overall the camp weekend was a fantastic opportunity for everyone to learn about their fellow councillors.

“It was great to get to hear how proud everyone was to be from Hurunui, and listen to each other’s plans for 2023.”

Youth Week is 15th-21st of May, a very busy week for the entire Council and one they are all looking forward to.

“I am excited to see the whole Youth Council connect with young people across the District, and see some of our ideas kick started.”

Youth Development Officer for Hurunui District Council Jo Carter said it was an awesome weekend building whanaungatanga and becoming familiar with how the year ahead will look as they work together alongside Councillors and Officers.

“I am really excited by the energy and commitment of our Youth Council and look forward to supporting them to achieve their desired outcomes,” said Carter.

Former Deputy Chair and Youth Council member Bradley White is now a Youth Worker at the Hurunui District Council, and thoroughly enjoyed the weekend too.

“It was great to see a passionate team work on a variety of different topics, all keen to get the ball rolling on projects and get them ticked off for the year.”

Youth Council members for 2023:

Aliannah Thompson

Ayame Balila

Brad Devine

Laura Cundy

Millie Jane McIlraith

Sam Bush

Tamzyn Murdoch

Taylor Upritchard

William Grant

William Munsey

