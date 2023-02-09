Fibre Art To Thrill With Two Exhibitions At Taupō Museum

Fibre art is thriving in the Taupō District with two local groups opening exhibitions at the Taupō Museum this month

Since its inception in 1996, local group Fibres Unlimited has exhibited biennially at the Taupō Museum galleries and its newest exhibition ‘Inspired by Taupō Museum’ is based on other treasures within the museum.

The group was set up by the late Joan Bright to encourage fibre artists to work in a creative and original way within a supportive environment. In 1996, this was radical!

At present seven, mostly Taupō local, members meet regularly to evaluate, exhibit, and share,to develop both design and specific skills working with flax, paper and textiles.

The Covid-19 pandemic restrictions gave the Fibre Unlimited group valuable time to create works inspired by the treasures in the Taupō Museum collection. These masterpieces will be on display in the Taupō Museum from 18 February to 26 March.

Running alongside that exhibition will be a showcase of all things embroidery from the Taupō Embroiderers Guild - a display of work completed by members since their last exhibition in September 2019.

This includes pictures, wall hangings, quilts, table linen, cushions, decorations, and embroidery necessities such as pincushions, scissor fobs, hussifs (sewing cases) and needle books, plus a special challenge section titled ‘Glorious Autumn’.

Members will be stitching at the museum on some Saturdays including the opening day on Saturday 18 February and would welcome anyone interested in joining them.

Viewers can vote for their favourite piece and take a ticket in one or both raffles with the prizes of a quilt and Christmas hanging.

Taupō Embroiderers’ Guild meets at the Vintage Car Club rooms in AC Baths Ave, Taupō every Wednesday from 9.30am to 12 noon for stitch and chat, sharing information and expertise, some education sessions, and of course morning tea. Contact Ann on 027 652 8191 or Margaret on 027 622 6893 for more information.

The Embroidery Showcase will run from 18 February to 26 March. Taupō Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm. Entry is free for locals and tamariki, otherwise $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and students.

For more information etc, head to www.taupo.govt.nz/museum.

© Scoop Media

