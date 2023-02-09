Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Puhoi’s Ahuroa Rd Closed Due To Slip, Investigations Begin

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

A storm-damaged 750m-long stretch of Ahuroa Road in Puhoi will be closed today (Thursday, 9 February) to protect public safety and allow engineers to investigate a volatile and dangerous slip.

Ahuroa Road is a 15-kilometre country road between Puhoi and Makarau, with farms, forestry, businesses, and a school.

The closure point starts on the western side of the J. Tolhopf Rd turnoff, eight kilometres west of Puhoi.

Auckland Transport (AT) says the water filled safety barriers are now being erected and signage put in place to inform motorists of alternative routes. Water filled barriers are designed to be a safer option if there is a collision. There will also be concrete barriers closer to the slip itself.

AT warns people not to try to remove the safety barriers as they are there to protect the community. The speed limits will remain as indicated on signage and normal road rules apply.

The closure point is only where the slip is located and there is no through-road (see map below). Residents will still have full access to their properties. Residents should consider the two ends of Ahuroa Road as two cul-de-sacs when navigating the temporary layout.

AT thanks the residents of Ahuroa Road and the surrounding areas for their patience and understanding during this time. We recognise the impact this closure has on the community especially due to the lengthy travel time required when using the alternative routes. This road closure and repair project is an important priority for AT, and we are doing everything we can to minimise the time the road is closed.

We will ensure that communication lines remain open with regular updates being provided in real time as we learn more.

Given the volatility of the slip and until investigations are completed, AT cannot advise when the road might re-open.

The Frequently Asked Questions table below provides useful information. If people have any further questions, or need help, they are asked to visit https://at.govt.nz/ or call 09 355 3553.

QuestionAnswer
Will we be able to drive back and forth from our property while the road is closed?Yes, but you will have to come from either side and cannot drive through. Essentially, the two spaces of roads on either ends of the closure are like cul-de-sacs.
Can I walk through the road closure? Do not walk through the road closure. Given the volatility of the slip, it’s extremely dangerous.
We are a business, how will staff / customers / deliveries be able to get through?Yes, but as you will need to come through from either side it is recommended you communicate alternative routes to your suppliers/customers.
I’m expecting a delivery to my home during this period – will it get to me?Yes – access to properties is not a problem, it is a through road issue.
I’m disabled and need vehicular access to my property – can this be accommodated?Yes – access to properties is not a problem
We are expecting home visits from a carer / district nurse / midwife– will they be able to get through?Yes – access to properties is not a problem
What will happen to the buses while the road is closed?We are working with the local bus operator and will continue to provide updates if there are changes.
How will be our rubbish and recycling be collected?Please contact your supplier for clarity about when and where
Will the roads be ok for heavier trucks/farm vehicles carrying stock etc?At this stage, the alternative routes are safe for all vehicles to travel on, however we are ensuring swift investigation into the increased usage on these roads to ensure they are safe while Ahuroa Road is unavailable.

© Scoop Media

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 


Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:


Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>

