Puhoi’s Ahuroa Rd Closed Due To Slip, Investigations Begin

A storm-damaged 750m-long stretch of Ahuroa Road in Puhoi will be closed today (Thursday, 9 February) to protect public safety and allow engineers to investigate a volatile and dangerous slip.

Ahuroa Road is a 15-kilometre country road between Puhoi and Makarau, with farms, forestry, businesses, and a school.

The closure point starts on the western side of the J. Tolhopf Rd turnoff, eight kilometres west of Puhoi.

Auckland Transport (AT) says the water filled safety barriers are now being erected and signage put in place to inform motorists of alternative routes. Water filled barriers are designed to be a safer option if there is a collision. There will also be concrete barriers closer to the slip itself.

AT warns people not to try to remove the safety barriers as they are there to protect the community. The speed limits will remain as indicated on signage and normal road rules apply.

The closure point is only where the slip is located and there is no through-road (see map below). Residents will still have full access to their properties. Residents should consider the two ends of Ahuroa Road as two cul-de-sacs when navigating the temporary layout.

AT thanks the residents of Ahuroa Road and the surrounding areas for their patience and understanding during this time. We recognise the impact this closure has on the community especially due to the lengthy travel time required when using the alternative routes. This road closure and repair project is an important priority for AT, and we are doing everything we can to minimise the time the road is closed.

We will ensure that communication lines remain open with regular updates being provided in real time as we learn more.

Given the volatility of the slip and until investigations are completed, AT cannot advise when the road might re-open.

The Frequently Asked Questions table below provides useful information. If people have any further questions, or need help, they are asked to visit https://at.govt.nz/ or call 09 355 3553.

Question Answer Will we be able to drive back and forth from our property while the road is closed? Yes, but you will have to come from either side and cannot drive through. Essentially, the two spaces of roads on either ends of the closure are like cul-de-sacs. Can I walk through the road closure? Do not walk through the road closure. Given the volatility of the slip, it’s extremely dangerous. We are a business, how will staff / customers / deliveries be able to get through? Yes, but as you will need to come through from either side it is recommended you communicate alternative routes to your suppliers/customers. I’m expecting a delivery to my home during this period – will it get to me? Yes – access to properties is not a problem, it is a through road issue. I’m disabled and need vehicular access to my property – can this be accommodated? Yes – access to properties is not a problem We are expecting home visits from a carer / district nurse / midwife– will they be able to get through? Yes – access to properties is not a problem What will happen to the buses while the road is closed? We are working with the local bus operator and will continue to provide updates if there are changes. How will be our rubbish and recycling be collected? Please contact your supplier for clarity about when and where Will the roads be ok for heavier trucks/farm vehicles carrying stock etc? At this stage, the alternative routes are safe for all vehicles to travel on, however we are ensuring swift investigation into the increased usage on these roads to ensure they are safe while Ahuroa Road is unavailable.

