Man Charged Following Tree Poisoning, Tuatapere

A 54-year-old Tuatapere resident has been charged with Criminal Damage, relating to the deliberate poisoning of more than 200 trees in a public reserve.

The trees were planted to initially beautify the area.

Long-term it was intended any proceeds from their eventual harvesting would be used to benefit the community.

The investigation was progressed with the assistance of members of the Tuatapere public, who provided information which led to a search warrant being executed and property relating to the poisoning being discovered.

The offender was subsequently interviewed and made full admissions to the offending.

The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Tuesday, 28 February 2023.

© Scoop Media

