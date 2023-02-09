Arrests following investigation in to gang-related shooting
Two people have been arrested after Nelson Police
executed search warrants at a number of central Nelson
properties this morning.
Today’s operation follows a Police investigation into a gang-related shooting that occurred on St Vincent Street, Nelson on 30 DecemberPolice seized a sawn-off shotgun with ammunition and a cut-down .22 rifle with ammunition, along with a quantity of illegal drugs and drug utensils. A 32-year-old man will face drugs-related charges and a charge of accessory after the fact relating to the incident on 30 December, for which one person is currently remanded in custody.
A 35-year-old man will face firearms and drug-related charges, along with other charges relating to family harm.
Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning says today’s results are pleasing, as they represent the culmination of an investigation into an incident that caused a lot of concern in the community.
“Our investigations team have worked hard to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify individuals involved. I hope that today’s arrests will provide reassurance to the community that Police will work hard to address violent offending and bring offenders before the courts.” Further arrests have not been ruled-out.