Go By Bike Day Rolls Round

Friday, 10 February 2023, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Go By Bike Day is back and we’re encouraging people of all ages to swap their car trips for a bike and discover the benefits of safe cycling.

The annual Go By Bike Day on Wednesday, 15 February is part of Travel Safe’s Bike Month free calendar of events and includes pitstops around Tauranga offering snacks courtesy of PAK’nSAVE; and other giveaways, including $99 full-service tune vouchers from My Ride Mt Maunganui for six lucky winners.

Tauranga City Council’s Travel Safe Team Leader Sonia Lynds says Go By Bike Day is a fun event for everyone including passionate cyclists, people keen to commute by bike for the first time, and those who used to cycle who have fallen out of the habit.

“Go By Bike Day is a perfect opportunity to try riding to work or school. There will be lots of other people on bikes out and about and plenty of encouragement from fellow riders and the Travel Safe team on offer at the pitstops.

“We’ve seen a resurgence in cycling in Tauranga over the last few years, E-bike use has exploded and with more cycle lanes and shared paths around the city and more to come we want to continue to encourage safe cycling and other forms of active travel as alternatives to cars.”

Sonia says there are so many health, transport, and social benefits that come with biking but emphasises safety always comes first.

“Riding to work or school, or just for fun, is a great way to improve your health, physical mobility and mental wellbeing but please do so safely. Always wear your helmet, plan your route ahead of time, check the weather forecast, and be bright, be safe and be seen.”

Six Go By Bike Day pitstops will be operating across Tauranga on Wednesday, 15 February, between 6:45am and 9am:

  1. Surf Lifesaving NZ carpark, Golf Road, Mount Maunganui
  2. Tauranga Harbour Bridge Marina
  3. Tauranga Railway Bridge, Strand Extension
  4. Corner of Chapel Street/Maxwells Road, Tauranga
  5. Kopurererua Valley, near Faulkners Road entrance
  6. Turrett Road shared pathway entrance, Tauranga

Go By Bike Day is part of Bike Month, a calendar of free events across February with a focus on fun, safety, and upskilling and enabling bike riders of all abilities.

For more on Go By Bike Day and Bike Month please visit https://www.mytauranga.co.nz/bike-month.

*Note on weather forecast: Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is tracking toward New Zealand and there’s a possibility Go By Bike Day will need to be postponed until Thursday, 23 February. Please check the event listing or Travel Safe’s Facebook page for updated information.

