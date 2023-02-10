Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Be Prepared!’ Says Council And Civil Defence Waikato

Friday, 10 February 2023, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

With strong winds and heavy rainfall forecast for the North Island this weekend, Hamilton City Council and Civil Defence Waikato are urging residents to make sure their household has an emergency plan and supplies in place.

“If you don’t already have an emergency plan at home, take the time to create one with your family tonight,” said Civil Defence Controller Kelvin Powell. “A household plan lets you and your whaanau be prepared and can help young children or elderly family members know what steps to take if the power goes out, if water supplies are disrupted, if you are isolated or even if you have to evacuate.

"Think about whether you have enough food and water for your household, whether that food will last without power, and if you have enough medication, pet food, nappies and formula for pets and small children.”

Strong winds could send trampolines and outdoor furniture flying, so Powell advises residents take the time to secure any loose items outside.

One of the biggest threats in strong winds are trees being uprooted or falling branches, while heavy rainfall can create flooding on roads and properties. Residents who see a fallen or leaning tree, deep flooding, or any other emergency are asked to report it through the Antenno app in the first instance, or call Hamilton City Council on 07 838 6699.

“If an issue poses a threat to people or property, we want to hear about it as soon as possible,” said Powell.

Most of all, stay inside if you can, take extra care on the roads if you have to travel, and check on your neighbours to make sure they have everything they need. The safety and wellbeing of Hamiltonians is our top priority.

“Council’s teams and response agencies are out and about preparing for what the weekend may bring and we'll keep residents updated through our website and social media channels.”

Follow MetService, Civil Defence Waikato, Waka Kotahi and Te Whatu Ora Waikato to keep up with the latest information on roads, weather watches, emergencies and public health alerts.

Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere. Find more information on how to prepare at civildefence.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

