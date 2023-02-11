Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update – Serious crash, SH35, Ōpōtiki district - Bay of Plenty

Saturday, 11 February 2023, 10:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm two people have died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 35, north of Ōpōtiki.

The crash was discovered about 3.40pm.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


