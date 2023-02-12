Homicide, Hamilton East

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man in Waikato Hospital.

The man was located with critical injuries at a Clyde Street address in Hamilton East shortly after 8pm on 7 February. A second person had moderate injuries, and both were taken to hospital.

The critically-injured man passed away in hospital yesterday, 11 February.

A 20-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court on 8 February charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was remanded in custody to reappear on 22 February.

