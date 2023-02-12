Cyclone Delays Kerbside Collections, Council’s Facilities Closed

Hamilton City Council is continuing to prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle, currently expected to bring strong winds and rain to the city from Monday morning to at least Tuesday.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said Council has made several changes to its services and facilities to keep our staff and community safe.

“Staff are making decisions about suspending Council services and facilities, in the interests of keeping both our people and our communities safe over the next few days of wild weather.

“Please continue to keep safe – and check on official channels for the latest updates.”

Kerbside collections delayed one day

Collection of all kerbside bins across the city will be one day later for the remainder of the week.

There will be no collections on Monday. If your normal collection day is Monday, put your bins out on Tuesday by 7am and so on throughout the week. Friday collections will be completed Saturday.

Please try to avoid leaving your bin outside overnight, or longer than necessary, to avoid it becoming a hazard and the contents spilling. If your bin is already out for collection on your normal day, please bring the bin back in (if safe to do so) and return it to the kerbside by 7am the following morning. On collection day, please bring your bin in from the kerbside as soon as you are aware it has been emptied.

The Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre and Wickham Street Organic centre will remain open.

All Council facilities and Council reception closed Monday 13 February

To keep our staff and community safe, all Council public-facing facilities will close tomorrow (Monday 13 February). This includes Hamilton Zoo, Hamilton City Libraries, Hamilton Pools (including Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre), Hamilton Gardens, Animal Education and Control and Waikato Museum. Gates to parks and playgrounds will also be closed.

Council’s public reception at the Municipal Building in Garden Place will also be closed. Residents can continue to pay their rates online and at hamilton.govt.nz/payit. Residents have until 23 February to pay their rates in person. Our call centre will remain operating.

The Transport Centre will remain open.

Be prepared, get your emergency plan ready

Hamiltonians are urged to make sure their household has an emergency plan which covers what steps to take if the power goes out, if water supplies are disrupted, if you are isolated or even if you have to evacuate. Ensure you’ve got supplies including food and water for three days. Please check on your neighbours, friends and whaanau. Find out more at getready.govt.nz

Residents should secure outside items such as tables and chairs, children’s toys and trampolines which could blow around in high winds.

To report any Council weather-related issues including fallen trees and flooding use Antenno app in the first instance or call 07 838 6699.If you have an emergency, please ring 111 and ask for fire.

To report any power outages or faults, call WEL Energy on 0800 800 935.

