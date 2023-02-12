Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga City Council Activates Emergency Operations Centre Ahead Of Cyclone Gabrielle

Sunday, 12 February 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Due to heavy rain and strong wind warnings for the Bay of Plenty from 9am Monday, 13 February to 3pm, Tuesday, 14 February because of Cyclone Gabrielle, Tauranga City Council has stood up its Emergency Operations Centre and is actively monitoring the situation.

Our staff and contractors are keeping a watchful eye on the situation and are ready to respond to any issues.

If you live in low-lying areas prone to flooding, including the coast and harbourside, please take steps to protect yourself and your property as there is a risk of storm surge flooding and erosion.

Be prepared to self-evacuate to family and friends if needed in the first instance. If any evacuation of people is required, please follow all instructions from Bay of Plenty Civil Defence. Emergency shelters will be activated if required, and details will be provided.

Links Avenue, Mount Maunganui will be open to all traffic on Monday and Tuesday to assist with traffic flow around the Mount Maunganui area.

Kerbside collections scheduled for Monday will go ahead as usual. Please don’t put out your bins until Monday morning and bring them in as soon as you can. Please assist your neighbours by bringing in their bins too if you can. This situation will be reviewed again for Tuesday collections.

Our supply of sandbags has been exhausted and we do not have any available tonight. We will have an update on sandbags in the morning. Information on where you can purchase sandbags is available on our website www.tauranga.govt.nz/community/civil-defence/sandbags.

Cyclones bring high winds so prepare to tie down your trampolines and secure outdoor furniture (including barbecues), as well as checking your gutters and clearing your drains.

Other tips include having a grab bag ready and having enough supplies for tide you over for a few days if we experience any power outages and disruption to our roading and water networks. This includes having enough supplies to care for your pets. More information about how to get ready can be found on our website https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/community/civil-defence

If you think any of your whānau, friends or neighbours might need help with some this, please get in touch and offer a helping hand.

