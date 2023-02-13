Get Ready For Wind And Rain As Gabrielle Moves South

Marlborough residents are encouraged to prepare for the worst but plan for the best as ex-cyclone Gabrielle travels south.

Mayor Nadine Taylor urged people to be prepared.

“The MetService has issued an orange warning to expect heavy rain in the Eastern part of Marlborough south of Blenheim from 6am until midnight on Tuesday. We may see up to 160mm of rain, with peak rates of ten to 20mm per hour.”

“There is also a strong wind warning from 9.00pm tonight for 24 hours until tomorrow evening for all of Marlborough, Nelson and Buller.”

“Southeast winds are expected to gust up to 120km/h. Powerlines may be affected by falling trees or branches and driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

“People should consider staying off the roads on Tuesday and limiting travel to essential tasks only. Large ocean swells can also be expected.”

She said people are strongly advised to keep up with weather forecasts.

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management are closely monitoring the situation.

Council’s Rivers and Drainage team is keeping a close eye on rainfall and river levels, particularly on the East Coast.

Marlborough Harbourmaster Jake Oliver said he advises boaties to check their moorings today.

“I also strongly recommend boaties stay off the water until Wednesday morning. The marine conditions will be pretty bad for the next two days.”

Get ready before a storm

Work out what supplies you might need and make a plan. Have materials and tools ready to repair windows, such as tarpaulins, boards and duct tape.

Identify a safe place in your home to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors. These could break in strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Bring inside or tie down anything that strong winds could break or pick up. If you have a trampoline, turn it upside down to minimise the surface area exposed to wind.

Remove debris and loose items from around your property. Branches can become missiles in strong winds. Bring pets indoors. They can get unsettled by storms and it is more comforting and safer for them to be with you.

Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

During the storm

Stay inside. Don't walk around outside. Don't drive unless absolutely necessary. Close exterior and interior doors and windows. Pull curtains and blinds over windows. This could prevent injury from flying glass if the window breaks.

Stay informed during an emergency. Listen to the radio and follow the Council’s Facebook page or website. Download the Antenno app from Google Play or the App Store to receive updates on your phone.

