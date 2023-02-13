Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cyclone Gabrielle – Things To Know In Wellington

Monday, 13 February 2023, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellingtonians should be prepared for gale-force southerly winds and heavy rain over the next 24 hours as Cyclone Gabrielle passes over central Aotearoa New Zealand.

Wellington City Council staff and contractors are on standby to deal with flooding, slips and fallen trees if the cyclone hits hard.

An Orange wind warning is in place for Wellington from 6pm today through to noon Tuesday. East to southeast winds are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120 km/h in exposed places.

While the latest forecasts indicate that the impact will not be too severe for Wellington city, strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The City Council’s emergency management staff met with staff from the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO), local councils, emergency services and infrastructure providers this morning to get the most up to date information and discuss preparations.

City Council Resilience Manager Chris Mathews says Wellingtonians should prepare by securing large, light or loose objects in their homes and backyards – for example trampolines.

If possible, they should also check the drains on the street outside their house to make sure they’re not blocked by leaf litter or rubbish. “If people can just run a broom over the drain or remove any plastic bottles or cans or similar – this can make a big difference if we get heavy rain.”

Council services and preparation

At this stage all council services will continue to operate as per normal, including rubbish and recycling collection.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We’re Facing Fewer, More Intense, Cyclones In Future


As Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on New Zealand, there are still limits on what the scientific research can say definitively about how climate change will affect future cyclonic activity in the South Pacific. For the past decade or more, the research language has been couched in terms of medium to high probabilities. Paradoxically, fewer cyclones are being expected, but these are likely to be more intense in nature, and characterised by higher rainfall, greater wind speed and bigger storm surges... More>>


 
 

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>


PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 