Gisborne Hospital Open And Operational After Cyclone Gabrielle

Gisborne Hospital was not affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and remains open to the Tairāwhiti community. The hospital is operating at a limited capacity due to limited power, water and staff shortages.

Lynsey Bartlett, Interim Lead for Hospital and Specialist Services says hospital occupancy is 90% and the priority is emergency care for the community and continued care for those in hospital.

“Urgent care is available to those who need it. Please do not hesitate to call 111 in any emergency,” she said.

“Power, water, internet and phone services are cut to most of the region, however the hospital is running on generators for essential power.”

“Bridges are affected in the city which limits mobility so we are working with St John and have nurses available in welfare centres.

An emergency operations centre has been stood up at the hospital and meetings are being held every regularly.

Next update at 3pm.

