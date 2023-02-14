Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police arrest three youths after dairy robbery

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hamilton Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth:

Police arrested three people after a dairy was robbed in Hamilton City on Tuesday, 7 February.

At about 7.30am three young males entered a dairy on Maeroa Street.

A staff member was assaulted and the offenders stole cigarettes and a till with cash inside.

The offenders then left the store in a stolen vehicle and drove away from the dairy.

Shortly after, the offenders abandoned the vehicle on a Hamilton street and stole another vehicle and drove north towards Auckland.

While driving through Papakura, they sideswiped a vehicle travelling on Great South Road, causing minor damage to the victim’s vehicle. Thankfully, the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The stolen vehicle was eventually brought to a stop using road spikes and the help of Police Air Support Unit (Eagle Helicopter), Police patrol staff on the ground, and members of the wider community.

All three occupants were apprehended and cigarettes and cash were located in the vehicle.

The victim at the dairy received minor injuries and was checked at the scene by ambulance and referred to Victim Support.

Three young people aged 16, 14 and 13, from Auckland, have been jointly charged with robbery while two have been charged with using a stolen vehicle.

They appeared before the Manukau District Court on 7 February.

Police want to acknowledge information received from members of the public which helped us resolve this situation quickly and without further incident.

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or suspicious. If it’s already happened you can provide information via the Police non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz. Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea taihara, hihira rānei i taua wā tonu. Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te nama ohotata-kore a Ngā Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz rānei.

