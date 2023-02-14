Update - Serious Crash, Hampden - Southern

One person is in a critical condition following the earlier two-vehicle crash

at the intersection of Moeraki Boulders Road and Hampden-Palmerston Road,

Hampden.

The road remains closed.

A diversion heading south has now been established through farmland however

it is suitable for light vehicles only.

All other traffic should be advised there is no available diversion and you

should continue to delay travel if possible.

© Scoop Media

