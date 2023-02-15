Cyclone Gabrielle - Wellington City Update - 6.35am Wednesday 15 February

It’s been a relatively quiet night for Wellington City
Council staff and contractors with no weather-related
incidents of note. However heavy rain continues to fall
around the city this morning and Wellingtonians are warned
again to think twice about travelling – and to watch out
for landslips and flooding. People are urged to drive to the
conditions – and report any slips and flooding by calling
the City Council on 04 499
4444.
