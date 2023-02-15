Information Sought After Serious Assault, Featherston

Police are investigating an assault on Fitzherbert Street, Featherston early this morning that left a man with serious injuries.

About 3am this morning, a member of the public found an injured male on their driveway.

The victim’s vehicle, a blue Toyota Caldina station wagon, was found burnt out at a reserve in Gladstone about the same time.

Police are now working to establish what exactly has occurred and identify the person(s) responsible.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw suspicious activity at the time.

Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 230215/5357.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

