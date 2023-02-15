Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

We’re Moving To Clean Up And Recovery Mode

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 11:38 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Our Civil Defence Team remains at full strength today as they continue to deal with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. At this morning’s briefing our Civil Defence Controller highlighted restoring power to Tairua and Pāuanui, people’s welfare needs and roads as the key focus for today.

A significant slip on SH25 Thames Coast Road.

Our local roading contractors are working hard to clear slips and debris from roads, but more slips are happening all the time.

Waka Kotahi contractor Higgins is working on clearing SH25 on the Thames Coast for essential commercial vehicles. Please don’t head out on the roads just to have a look as this can hinder clearance crews and trucks from being able to do their work unimpeded.

“Our entire roading network is still very fragile, slips are continuing to come down all the time and most roads remain closed or under traffic control. Please do not venture out for a sightseeing roadie, you will not get far. Please take care if you are out for a walk along the beaches and waterways, the coastline is still getting a battering from huge seas,” says our Civil defence Controller Gary Towler.

The Defence Force is assisting Fire and Emergency NZ and their Urban Search and Rescue team to check for hazards and map any land instability.

Multiple power outages across our district are a major problem, but we are working with Powerco and other partner agencies to ensure power is restored to Tairua and Pāuanui as a matter of urgency.

Right now, we have generators in place at our water treatment plants there, and water levels in reservoirs and water pressure in the community will improve over the day.

“We will ensure all possible resourcing is provided to Powerco to get power back to Tairua and Pāuanui urgently, Waka Kotahi are also on board going to extra lengths to get access to both communities,” says Mr Towler.

Our Welfare team is distributing kai packs to isolated communities with the help of emergency services who are able to deliver safely to support food banks.

With several people throughout the Coromandel still displaced by the Cyclone, our Welfare Team is ensuring accommodation, food and wider needs are being met. This may be an ongoing task for the team well into next week.

If you have any welfare needs, please contact Heretohelpu.nz online or at 0800 568 273

We’ve set up a webpage with the latest information about Council services, storm response facilities, and other need-to-know news at tcdc.govt.nz/response, and important updates will be posted across our social media.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 