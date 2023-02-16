Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final Stage Of Murphys Road Infrastructure Upgrade Starts Soon

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The final stage in a series of upgrades to infrastructure services in Murphys Road will get underway at the end of this month with the replacement of a water main which runs from Middle Renwick Road up to Roseneath Lane.

Council’s Assets and Services Manager Richard Coningham said so far the multi-faceted project has involved Marlborough Lines upgrading the underground power cables on the eastern side of Murphys Road, and an upgrade of the sewer pipeline on the western side of Murphys Road, north of Ward Street.”

“The upgrade of the water main is the final piece in the puzzle,” Mr Coningham said.

“The water main which is just over 600 metres long, larger than the current water main, will meet the demands of the new Summerset retirement home on Old Renwick Road and accommodate development within the surrounding areas. It will also provide a higher level of service to the community,” he said.

Contractor, Schick Civil Construction, who have experience installing services in other areas of Blenheim have been awarded the contract and are expected to begin work in late February. The project is due to be completed by the end of May.

“Council considered carrying out the entire upgrade at the same time, in an effort to minimise the effects on residents and motorists, but this was deemed impractical as all three projects involve critical infrastructure and require separation within an already congested corridor,” Mr Coningham said.

In order to minimise disruption, work in front of Springlands School and Springlands Kindergarten is scheduled to occur during the school holidays.

Residents will continue to have access to their properties except when the excavations are immediately passing their access. When this occurs residents will be given 48 hours’ notice by the contractor before any work begins.

“Council appreciates the patience of residents in the Murphys Road area to date, and as this final upgrade takes place,” he said.

