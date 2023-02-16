Police appeal for witnesses to suspicious fire, Gore

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird

Southland Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Church St, Gore which occurred at about 1am on 15 February.

Police and Fire investigators have conducted a scene examination.

Police would like to speak to anybody who may have seen suspicious activity in the area prior to the fire.

We would also like to speak to a person seen in the vicinity of the train tracks by Hamilton Park overnight on 15 February.

It is possible that persons of interest may have suffered some injuries including burns.

Anybody with any information can contact 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1], using Update Report and quote file number 230215/5443 or you can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

