Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nominations Open For Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward By-election

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Locals keen to play a key role in shaping the future of the Queenstown Lakes District are invited to put themselves forward ahead of a by-election within the Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward.

Nominations are now open for the vacant position on Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) created by the resignation of Councillor Neeta Shetty earlier this month.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said this was a rare opportunity early in a three-year local election cycle for someone with the right skills to represent the ward around the Council table.

“Our district and its diverse communities face some unique challenges in the next few years,” he said.

“Tackling these head-on and making the most of the opportunities they’ll bring will require strong leadership and clear strategic direction. If you can provide this, or equally know someone who can, then it’s time to consider putting yourself forward or talking to them about doing so.”

QLDC Electoral Officer Jane Robertson said those who wish to stand needed to be aged 18 or over, a New Zealand citizen and be nominated by two people who are enrolled to vote in the Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward.

“We have a range of resources available to help potential candidates decide if running is right for them. You can get these and the nomination form from our website or by dropping into QLDC’s office at 10 Gorge Road, Queenstown,” she said.

Nominations remain open until midday on Thursday 9 March.

During this nomination period, Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward residents and out-of-town property owners should also take the opportunity to ensure they are enrolled to vote. A preliminary roll can be inspected during normal office hours at QLDC’s Gorge Road office or the libraries in Arrowtown and the Queenstown CBD. Residential electors can enrol or amend their enrolment details in the following ways:

Applications for registration as a ratepayer elector should be made on the non-resident ratepayer elector enrolment form available wherever copies of the electoral rolls are displayed. These must be returned to the QLDC electoral officer before 4.00pm on Thursday 9 March.

Ms Robertson confirmed that voting papers for by-election itself will be mailed out to ward electors on Thursday 13 April with voting closing at midday on Friday 5 May.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 


Government: Accounts In Solid Shape To Respond To Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government’s books are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures and extreme weather events. For the six months to the end of December, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion... More>>



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>



Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 