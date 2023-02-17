Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Day Five – Still People Who Haven’t Heard From Anyone

Friday, 17 February 2023, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

· It’s day five and we are aware there are still people out in our isolated communities who have not heard from anyone. This is the current focus of operations and we are making progress.

· Starlink satellite connections are being sent to rural police stations to reconnect our rural areas

· Gisborne residents have been asked to STOP using water while problems with a water treatment plant are fixed

· Cash is being brought into the region today as teams work hard to get ATMs back up and running

· The air space above Tairāwhiti is closed to private aircraft as personnel and supplies are being brought into our region

· 8am to 5pm Starlink internet access is available to the public at HB William Memorial Library

· SH2 north will re open between 7am and 7pm tomorrow (Saturday 18 February)

· Truck convoys have already been allowed through in managed convoys to ensure the district has enough food and fuel supplies

· The Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui arrived at Eastland Port this morning after making a drop off of food supplies to Tokomaru Bay and Waipiro Bay

· Supplies have been offloaded into a warehouse for Civil Defence

· The navy ship will return to Tauranga to restock tomorrow before it returns with more supplies.

· Schools are planning to be operational next week and are working through what needs to be in place for a return to normality

· IT support is coming to the banking sector so they can distribute cash via ATMs

· Council Staff are walking the Waingake track now to assess the damage to the city’s water supply pipe

· Alternative solution is being worked on for industry water-use so people can get back to work

  • Eastland Network has restored power has been restored 2000 people. There are still 1,200 in Gisborne and 1,000 in Wairoa without power

· Fibre connectively has been restored from Opotiki to Te Puia Springs but capacity is limited

· Massive fibre problems south if Tutira

  • House of Breakthrough is the Tairawhiti Evacuation Centre for people who cannot return to their homes.
  • Food support is available from:
  • Supergrans, Pitt Street, Food parcels and hot food 9am – 1pm daily
  • Salvation Army, Gladstone Road, Hot meals available 9-3pm daily
  • Te Poho o Rawiri Marae, Hot meals and food packs available from 3pm
  • Te Poho o Rawiri Marae is an information hub. Support is available for whanau that are traumatised and need to talk to Ministry of Social Development (MSD) about emergency grants or benefit payments. They also have Registered Nurses available to do health checks for people who can’t visit their GP.
  • Waharoa on Peel Street has mental health support for whanau who have been traumatised. There is also information and welfare support.
  • Manawaru in Elgin Shopping Centre has information for whanau and shuttle to transport people from the Elgin Community into the CBD
  • Please treat all floodwaters as contaminated

