Cross-agency Team To Tackle Tinui Clear-up As Cyclone Gabrielle Response Continues

A cross-agency team will coordinate a clean-up operation in the Tinui area tomorrow (Saturday 18 February) to tackle the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Affected residents needing help can go to the Tinui Fire Station, at 11 Blackhill Road, from 9am, from where Fire and Emergency NZ will lead the clean-up of properties that have suffered the impact of the last week’s heavy weather. Alternatively they can phone 0800 CD WAIRARAPA (0800 239 247).

Ministry of Social Development representatives (MSD) will also be available at the fire station to provide information about how they can help.

Members of the New Zealand Defence Force are beginning the clean Tinui School tonight [Friday 17 February].

If you see crews cleaning the school, please do not contact them directly, but make contact with FENZ. Let the team know what you need. Have your full address ready, including your Rural Addresses Property Identification (RAPID) number.

Please do not travel to the Wairarapa coastal areas. The roads are not safe. Road crews are working to clear slips and damage. If you’re on the road, you’re in the way. Please stay away from that area until you hear from the Emergency Management Office or Masterton District Council that it is safe to travel.

Effort will be focused on clear up in Tinui. If you are in another area and need help, please contact your local council or phone 0800 CD WAIRARAPA (0800 239 247).

If you are in Tinui

You will see FENZ crews cleaning homes, farms, and properties, and NZDF members cleaning the school. If you need help, contact the Tinui Fire Station. Go to the station, at 11 Blackhill Road after 8.15am on Saturday. Let the team know what you need. Have your full address, including your Rural Addresses Property Identification (RAPID) number.

There are a number of skips are being delivered to the Community Emergency Hubb (Tinui Hall), which are for use for cleaning up from the storm. Please use these for storm damage only.

If you are in Tinui, or any Wairarapa rural and coastal areas

If you have access, use the NZ Police’s online form at https://forms.police.govt.nz/im-alive to let people know you’re safe

If you and your family have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, you may be able to get a Civil Defence Payment. Call 0800 400 100. Open 7am - 5pm Monday to Friday, 8am - 5pm Saturday and 8am - 1pm on Sunday. Visit the website for information about the Civil Defence Payment: bit.ly/3Cqttgq.

Please consider travel only in the event of emergencies.

If you are OUTSIDE of the Wairarapa coastal area

Do not travel to any of the Wairarapa coastal communities. The roads are not safe. Road crews are working to clear slips and damage. If you’re on the road, you’re in the road. Please stay away from that area until you hear from the Emergency Management Office or Masterton District Council that it is safe to travel.

If you have concerns about friends, family, and whanau in the eastern Wairarapa hills and coastal areas

Police urge people to try their usual methods of communication first, whether that’s a phone number, email, social media or a pre-planned emergency meeting place. When all means of contact have been exhausted, anyone with genuine concerns for a person’s safety is asked to provide as much information as possible via the 105 online form at https://forms.police.govt.nz/person-inquired-for

