Tairāwhiti Water Update

Please restrict use as much as possible.

You can only use water for drinking, short showers and food preparation.

Water is safe to drink.

You don’t need to boil it. It is treated water to NZ drinking water standards.

We are resolving the issues at Waipaoa Treatment Plant but it is going to take longer than anticipated.

We will update you tomorrow.

