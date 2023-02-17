Cyclone Gabrielle - Police Continue Extra Support
Police continue to pour staff and resources into the
Eastern District to
assist local staff responding to Cyclone Gabrielle.
In addition to approximately 100
extra staff, Police have deployed the Police
Air Support Unit (known as Eagle helicopter) along with 12 4x4 utes and 10
other Police vehicles.
Police SAR teams are
working to determine which homes have not yet
been
assessed and who is still cut off in remote areas of the East Coast. Police
staff are also assisting health teams to conduct welfare checks on people
with acute needs.
Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster has been
in Eastern District today
connecting with Police staff who have been responding with very little rest
since the earliest hours of the Cyclone Gabrielle.
Commissioner
Coster says “Many of our staff have also been deeply
affected
by the devastation, and I’m incredibly proud that they continue to work
hard to help the community many of whom have suffered their own significant
losses.
“Our staff are human, and
have families and friends who are affected in
natural disasters like these. Some of our people will have their own homes
damaged in floodwaters, and come to work to help others in that time.
“This has been an utterly
devastating event for these communities and our
hearts go out to all those who have been affected.”
Police
have set up a specialist team to reconcile reports of
uncontactable
people in Cyclone Gabrielle with those who have reported themselves safe.
This includes cross referencing with people reported safe through evacuation
centres, and in person reports to Police stations.
There have been 80 Police staff members
working on this today, and this
number will extend to 100 in the next few days.
The priority for Police is to
filter out duplicate reports made of
uncontactable people, reconcile those reports with those who have reported
themselves as safe, and prioritise this information for District staff on the
ground.
This
will help Police staff and other agencies identify those
most in need of
a welfare check.
Communications in
areas most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle are slowly
coming
back on, and we are urging people who have not yet reported themselves as
safe to do so as soon as possible via the Registering I’m Alive online
form, here https://forms.police.govt.nz/im-alive
Anyone
who has not yet been able to contact someone following the
cyclone is
also encouraged to make a Person Inquired For report, here
https://forms.police.govt.nz/person-inquired-for
People
who have now been in touch with someone previously
reported
uncontactable are now urged to update their report via the same link, so we
can prioritise those who need the most urgent checks.
As of 2pm today, there have been 4549 reports of uncontactable people
registered and 872 reports from people registering that they are safe. Police
continue to have serious concerns for several people.
Eight people have been confirmed dead following Cyclone Gabrielle. This
includes two people confirmed dead today, in Waiohiki and Puketapu.
As with any
significant event of this nature, it is standard practice
for
emergency and responding services to give consideration to how best to deal
with casualties or fatalities. Temporary facilities have been set up at the
port in Napier and Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings.
The facilities have been established as a
precaution to ensure that any
fatalities can be managed with care and respect, and in accordance with
Coronial processes. They are held there before being taken to a mortuary.