Police Arrest Man In Relation To Mt Cook Intruder Incident

Attributed to Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch.

A 48-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to a residential burglary last week in Mt Cook, Wellington.

The occupants of the home woke up early on Sunday morning to an intruder in their home. Fortunately, nothing was stolen but the residents were understandably shaken.

The 48-year-old appeared in court yesterday on a burglary and indecent assault charge and was remanded in custody to reappear in Wellington District Court on 6 March.

He also faces a second burglary and second indecent assault charge for a similar incident on Thursday 22 December.

Although a man has been arrested, we continue to appeal to residents in the wider community who may have experienced a similar incident or seen a male of this description on your property acting suspiciously.

He is described as being of Māori descent, around 182cm tall, of solid build, and with long hair. He may have been active in the Mt Cook area for several months.

If you have any information which may help, please contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230213/0283.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to keep security top of mind and to lock doors and windows at night, even if you’re home.

© Scoop Media

