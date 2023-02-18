Crime prevention a priority in cyclone-hit Eastern district

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park

Police operating in flood-affected areas of the Eastern district are carrying out reassurance patrols day and night following Cyclone Gabrielle, as more officers are deployed to assist.

The addition of the Police Eagle helicopter is a hugely valuable asset to protecting our communities and enhancing the response capability.

“We have extra officers from across the country who are working in with colleagues from Civil Defence, the Defence Force, and other responding agencies, to help Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay,” Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park says.

“I’m immensely proud of our officers and the partner agencies they are working alongside. A number of those on duty have also been affected by the cyclone.

“We understand people are worried, and Police have significantly increased staffing levels to provide reassurance. More than 100 additional officers have been brought into the district, including to areas that have been cut off.”

The Eagle helicopter is equipped technology that not only assists the Civil Defence response, but will also help officers track and locate offenders, or vehicles of interest.

“People are hurting, many are still without power, and or are unable to go home. Part of our response is being on the streets and in vulnerable areas, deterring the people who want to take advantage of this disaster.”

Between 14 February and the morning of 18 February:

* Officers have logged 992 prevention jobs that include providing public reassurance, patrols and vehicle stops in Hawke’s Bay.

* In Tairāwhiti, 482 prevention jobs, including public reassurance work, reassurance patrols, and vehicle stops, have been carried out.

Communities will continue to have a very visible Police presence, Superintendent Park says.

“If it anyone takes advantage of other people’s misery during this crisis, our officers will investigate.

“This offending is low at the best of times. Targeting people in a crisis is abhorrent and we’re not tolerating it.”

“We urge people to keep reporting suspicious behaviour or crime. The sooner we hear about it, the faster we can respond.”

If you witness criminal activity or behaviour that is unsafe, please call 111 as soon as possible with as much detail as you can.

Incidents can be reported after the fact via 105.

