Let us know you’re safe

Police are urging people who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle to register that they are safe online.

Communications in areas most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle are slowly coming back on. Anyone who has not yet reported themselves as safe should do so as soon as possible via the “Registering I’m Alive” online form, here https://forms.police.govt.nz/im-alive

Anyone who has not yet been able to contact someone following the cyclone is also encouraged to make a Person Inquired For report, here https://forms.police.govt.nz/person-inquired-for

As of 2pm today, 18 February, there have been 5608 reports of uncontactable people registered and 1196 reports from people registering that they are safe.

People who have now been in touch with someone previously reported uncontactable are now urged to update their report via the same link, so we can prioritise those who need the most urgent checks.

In excess of 100 Police officers will be involved in the efforts to reconcile reports of uncontactable people with those who have reported themselves safe online and through evacuation centres and Police stations.

Note to media: We ask media to please prioritise the “Registering I’m Alive” link over unofficial noticeboards, to assist with efforts to locate people.

© Scoop Media

