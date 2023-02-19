Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust Receives $1m Boost From Government Mayors United In Leading Region

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunday, 19 February 2023, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust has received a $1m cash injection from Government, following Friday’s visit to the region by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty.

Hinewai Ormsby, Chair of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says she and Mayors Walker, Hazlehurst and Wise met with the Prime Minister and Minister on Friday to discuss the region’s needs following Cyclone Gabrielle, and they welcome the Government’s initial funding boost for the Disaster Relief Trust.

Speaking on behalf of Mayors Alex Walker (Central Hawke’s Bay District), Sandra Hazlehurst (Hastings District), Kirsten Wise (Napier City) and Craig Little (Wairoa District), Mrs Ormsby says she and Mayors are united in leading a regional approach to ensure Hawke’s Bay receives the support it needs at this time.

“First, I want to acknowledge our colleague, Mayor Craig Little who along with the Wairoa community is still isolated. Craig is understandably focusing on ensuring key services are restored and critical supplies and support reach Wairoa as soon as possible.

“However, he is united with us in our commitment to work together as Hawke’s Bay’s local government leaders, in partnership with Iwi and Mana Whenua leaders and Government, to address the urgent needs of our region.” Mrs Ormsby says.

“We are acutely aware of the immediate support our communities, whānau, industries and businesses need to get back on their feet. Together with community, we are doing everything possible to restore vital infrastructure like power, telecommunications and transport links and to bring support to communities in need. That effort continues at pace and will do so in the days, weeks and months ahead.

“At this time getting the right immediate support to where it is needed most remains our top priority. For anyone considering how they can lend a hand to the relief effort, the best way they can help is by donating to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust. That way we can make sure that the communities who need it most get the support they need.” says Mrs Ormsby.

People wanting to donate can do so at https://public-hbrc.datacomsphere.co.nz/online-services/new/flood-fund-relief. The Disaster Relief Trust funding criteria is under development and applications will be called for once that is completed.

