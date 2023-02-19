Online Civil Defence Payments

People based in East Coast or Hawke's Bay who have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle can now apply online for a Civil Defence payment for help with food, bedding, clothing, or temporary accommodation.

Applications can be submitted through the Work and Income website here. Those applying online will need to have an MSD client number.

Anyone looking for welfare assistance due to loss of livelihood can still call 0800 400 100.

We are getting a lot of calls at the moment, and it may take longer than usual before we are able to talk to you, so we are asking the public to be patient while we help all of those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

More information on Civil Defence Payments can be found here.

