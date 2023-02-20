Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reviewing The Shape Of Local Government’s Future

Monday, 20 February 2023, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

At the end of the month submissions close for the review into the Future For Local Government. Hurunui District’s Mayor Marie Black says this review serves as an opportunity to rebuild the trust and confidence in what local councils deliver, and creates a clear and positive pathway for communities for the future.

Promoting decision making at local level, creating and maintaining the sense of belonging in local communities, and seeking secure and equitable funding are all key points discussed by the Mayor and councillors at a recent workshop at Hurunui District Council.

Mayor Black says building a stronger and more resilient relationship between local government and central government is vital, which will continue to strengthen the stance for local government to champion the wellbeing of its community.

For example, tapping into some government funding to build affordable houses supports the growth of communities as employment opportunities exist and communities are welcoming.

“Housing stock is the issue, therefore allowing local government to initiate this would help sustain our rural communities.”

Mayor Black says the future sits around the idea of subsidiarity, decisions being made at community level.

“The focus needs to be around citizen-led democracy. In Hurunui we have had the long held belief and advocacy for community decision making, and would support this to continue beyond the reform. We have learned through local disasters that local-led will always bring the best outcomes.

For this reason, Mayor Black and her fellow councillors are opposed to one of the proposals in the draft review.

“Communities must be able to retain their identity and sense of belonging.”

In the submission to government, Mayor Black and her councillors are requesting a pause on the Three Waters Reform proposal, until the review for Future For Local Government is complete and local councils can redesign their future first.

“How can we get excited about this massive opportunity to design our future, when for a district like ours, we are very focussed on retaining the opportunity to deliver to the community the services they deserve, like good water?”

Community-led democracy and being on the ground to serve its own people will remain the focus for Hurunui District Council. In addition, a strong relationship with a government creates confidence in funding streams and will certainly help.

“We have always managed and we always will, but I’m sure we could do things better if we had greater equity of funding to do that.”

Submissions close on February 28th. To learn more, please visit https://www.futureforlocalgovernment.govt.nz/

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Disaster Politics


Most of us have been the CEOs of our own lives for long enough to realise that Cyclone Gabrielle has done a massive amount of destruction that will be very expensive to fix. Some people have lost everything. Extensive damage has been done to roads, houses, and to water, energy, and communications systems. There will be costly compensation packages for firms, farmers and fruit and vegetable growers. If we want to fully future proof the nation’s infrastructure, we’re talking billions... More>>


 
 

Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>


Forest Owners' Association: Forest Owners Want Genetic Technology Approved
The Forest Owners Organisation says New Zealand needs to concentrate on the safety of genetic technology on a case-by-case basis rather than persisting with blanket bans... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 