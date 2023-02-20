Truck & Trailer Units Banned From Waipu Cove To Mangawhai Road Route

Northland Civil Defence has issued an immediate ban on
truck and trailer units using an alternate route which
bypasses the closed State Highway One’s slip-damaged
Brynderwyn Hills.
Graeme MacDonald, Group Controller
for the Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group,
says despite requests by authorities for truck and trailer
units not to use the alternate Waipu Cove to Mangawhai Road
route some had done so.
This morning a large freight
truck had got into difficulties on the stretch of road
blocking the alternative route.
Accordingly he had
today (pursuant to Section 88, Civil Defence Emergency
Management Act 2002) formally directed that truck and
trailer units are now restricted from using the Waipu Cove
Road between Mangawhai and Waipu. The ban is effective
immediately.
