Fatal Crash, Dairy Flat - Waitematā

Police are asking motorists to expect delays northbound on SH 1 at Dairy Flat following a fatal crash.

One person has died following the two-vehicle collision on the Northern Motorway at about 4.30pm today.

Emergency services are at the scene.

There are also delays in the southbound lane as emergency services assist at the crash site.

The serious crash unit has been advised.

Traffic management will be in place but Police are asking motorists to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

© Scoop Media

